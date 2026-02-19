Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 12:41PM PST until February 20 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact this evening’s and Friday morning’s commutes. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers will taper off tonight but
continued strong winds will result in blowing snow, limited
visibility, and hazardous conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.