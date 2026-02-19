Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 2:35AM PST until February 20 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 10 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the today’s morning and evening commutes. Very strong
winds could cause extensive tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.