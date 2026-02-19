Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 8:46PM PST until February 20 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Periods of light to moderate snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact Friday morning’s commute. Strong winds could cause
tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers will taper off tonight but
continued strong winds will result in blowing snow, limited
visibility, and hazardous conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.