Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:37AM PST until February 20 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…While snow showers end this morning, strong winds will
continue to produce blowing snow and reduced visibility. And roads
will be icy. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Very strong
winds could cause extensive tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.