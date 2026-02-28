Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 1:32PM PST until March 2 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 10 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will lull overnight Sunday into Monday
before picking back up late Monday morning. Strongest winds
through the event are expected Monday afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.