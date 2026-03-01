Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 1 at 8:37PM PST until March 2 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
March 2, 2026 5:12 AM
Published 8:37 PM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will lull overnight into Monday before
picking back up late Monday morning. Strongest winds through the
event are expected Monday afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

