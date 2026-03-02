Wind Advisory issued March 2 at 5:52AM PST until March 2 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will pick back up late this morning
after an overnight lull. The strongest winds through this event
are expected this afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.