Wind Advisory issued March 3 at 11:25AM PST until March 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected,
locally up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San
Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego
County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be on the desert
mountain slopes and through passes and canyons.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.