Wind Advisory issued March 3 at 11:25AM PST until March 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Published 11:25 AM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected,
locally up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San
Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego
County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be on the desert
mountain slopes and through passes and canyons.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

