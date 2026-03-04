Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 1:06AM PST until March 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…From 8 AM PST / 9 AM MST to 10 PM PST / 11 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Instances of blowing dust near dry lakebeds may result in reduced
visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous boating conditions expected on Lake
Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu, with wave heights between 2
and 4 feet.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.