Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 1:06AM PST until March 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In
California, Cadiz Basin and Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las
Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Southern Clark
County, and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon.
* WHEN…From 8 AM PST / 9 AM MST to 10 PM PST / 11 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Instances of blowing dust near dry lakebeds may result in reduced
visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous crosswinds will exist along
Interstate 15, Interstate 40, AZ State Route 66, and CA State
Route 62.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.