Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 1:06AM PST until March 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected
this afternoon and evening. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph expected Thursday.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Instances of blowing dust near dry lakebeds may result in reduced
visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…On Thursday, dangerous crosswinds will exist
along Interstate 15 and Interstate 40.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.