Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 1:06AM PST until March 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…White and Inyo Mountains, Owens Valley, Death Valley
National Park, Morongo Basin, Lincoln County, and Western Clark
and Southern Nye County.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Instances of blowing dust near dry lakebeds may result in reduced
visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous crosswinds will exist along Highway
93 between Hiko and Panaca, Highway 95 through Indian Springs, NV
State Route 160, CA State Route 62, and CA State Route 190.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

