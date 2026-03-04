Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 12:12PM PST until March 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

today at 9:42 PM
Published 12:12 PM

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In
California, Cadiz Basin and Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las
Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Southern Clark
County, and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon.

* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ to 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

