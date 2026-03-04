Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 12:12PM PST until March 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ to 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.