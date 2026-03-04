Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 12:42AM PST until March 5 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San
Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego
County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.