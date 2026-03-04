Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 8:55PM PST until March 5 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
March 5, 2026 5:27 AM
Published 8:55 PM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Bernardino County
Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be on the desert
mountain slopes and through passes and canyons.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

