Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 8:55PM PST until March 5 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be on the desert
mountain slopes and through passes and canyons.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.