Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 12:44AM PST until March 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected

through Friday. Gusts up to 55 mph expected on Saturday.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort

Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…From 8 AM PST / 9 AM MST this morning to 10 PM PST / 11 PM

MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Instances of blowing dust near dry lakebeds may result in reduced

visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous boating conditions expected on Lake

Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu, with wave heights between 2

and 4 feet. The strongest wind speeds will occur today and

Saturday, with slightly slower speeds on Friday and during

overnight periods.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for

high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.