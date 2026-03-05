Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 12:55AM PST until March 5 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
Visibility reduced in areas of blowing dust and blowing sand.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley north of Interstate 10.

* WHEN…From 4 AM early this morning to 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

