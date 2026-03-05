Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 12:55AM PST until March 5 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass near
Banning.
* WHEN…From 4 AM early this morning to 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.