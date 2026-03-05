Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 12:55AM PST until March 6 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside
County Valleys-The Inland Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.