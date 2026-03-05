Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 6:07PM PST until March 6 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, north winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PST Friday. For the High

Wind Watch, from Midnight through 6 PM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.