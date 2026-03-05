Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 7:59AM PST until March 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph through
Friday. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph on
Saturday.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Instances of blowing dust near dry lakebeds may result in reduced
visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous crosswinds will exist along
Interstate 15 and Interstate 40. The strongest wind speeds will
occur today and Saturday, with slightly slower speeds on Friday
and during overnight periods.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.