Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 7:59AM PST until March 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected
through Friday. Gusts up to 55 mph expected on Saturday.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Instances of blowing dust near dry lakebeds may result in reduced
visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous boating conditions expected on Lake
Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu, with wave heights between 2
and 4 feet. The strongest wind speeds will occur today and
Saturday, with slightly slower speeds on Friday and during
overnight periods.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.