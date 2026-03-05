Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 7:59AM PST until March 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected

through Friday. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected on Saturday.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In

California, Cadiz Basin and Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las

Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Southern Clark

County, and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Instances of blowing dust near dry lakebeds may result in reduced

visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous crosswinds will exist along

Interstate 15, Interstate 40, AZ State Route 66, and CA State

Route 62. The strongest wind speeds will occur today and Saturday,

with slightly slower speeds on Friday and during overnight periods.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for

high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.