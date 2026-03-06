Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 6 at 12:23AM PST until March 8 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 8:42 AM
Published 12:23 AM

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

