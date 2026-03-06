Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 6 at 12:23AM PST until March 8 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass near
Banning.

* WHEN…From midnight PST tonight to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

