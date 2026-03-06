Wind Advisory issued March 6 at 12:53PM PST until March 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected

today, and northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected on Saturday.

* WHERE…White and Inyo Mountains, Owens Valley, Death Valley

National Park, Morongo Basin, Lincoln County, and Western Clark

and Southern Nye County.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Instances of blowing dust near dry lakebeds may result in reduced

visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous crosswinds will exist along Highway

93 between Hiko and Panaca, Highway 95 through Indian Springs, NV

State Route 160, CA State Route 62, and CA State Route 190. The

strongest wind speeds will occur Saturday, with slightly slower

speeds today and tonight.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for

high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.