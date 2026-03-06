Wind Advisory issued March 6 at 12:53PM PST until March 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are
expected today, with northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected on Saturday.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In
California, Cadiz Basin and Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las
Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Southern Clark
County, and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Instances of blowing dust near dry lakebeds may result in reduced
visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous crosswinds will exist along
Interstate 15, Interstate 40, AZ State Route 66, and CA State
Route 62. The strongest wind speeds are expected this afternoon
and Saturday, with a lull tonight.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.