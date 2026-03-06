Wind Advisory issued March 6 at 12:53PM PST until March 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph today, and
northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph on Saturday.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Instances of blowing dust near dry lakebeds may result in reduced
visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous crosswinds will exist along
Interstate 15 and Interstate 40. The strongest wind speeds will
occur on Saturday, with slightly slower speeds today and tonight.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.