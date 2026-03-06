Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 6 at 9:15PM PST until March 8 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
March 7, 2026 6:12 AM
Published 9:15 PM

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,
San Diego County Valleys, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.