Wind Advisory issued March 7 at 12:09PM PST until March 8 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph along the coastal mountain

slopes.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County

Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest gusts along the foothills of the

San Bernardino Mountains and in the canyons of the Santa Ana

Mountains.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.