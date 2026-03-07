Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 7 at 12:09PM PST until March 8 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 9:27 PM
Published 12:09 PM

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,
San Diego County Valleys, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest gusts along the foothills of the
Riverside and San Diego County mountains.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

