Wind Advisory issued March 7 at 12:22AM PST until March 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Instances of blowing dust near dry lakebeds may result in reduced
visibility.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.