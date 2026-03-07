Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 7 at 12:22AM PST until March 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In
California, Cadiz Basin and Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las
Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Southern Clark
County, and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Instances of blowing dust near dry lakebeds may result in reduced
visibility.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

