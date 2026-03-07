Wind Advisory issued March 7 at 3:52PM PST until March 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…White and Inyo Mountains, Owens Valley, Death Valley
National Park, Morongo Basin, Lincoln County, and Western Clark
and Southern Nye County.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.