Wind Advisory issued March 7 at 3:52PM PST until March 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In
California, Cadiz Basin and Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las
Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Southern Clark
County, and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.