Wind Advisory issued March 7 at 9:51PM PST until March 8 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph along the coastal mountain
slopes.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County
Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest gusts along the foothills of the
San Bernardino Mountains and in the canyons of the Santa Ana
Mountains.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.