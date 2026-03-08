Wind Advisory issued March 8 at 5:53AM PDT until March 8 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,
San Diego County Valleys, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest gusts along the foothills of the
Riverside and San Diego County mountains.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.