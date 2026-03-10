Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued March 10 at 12:04PM PDT until March 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 12:04 PM

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 93 to 98 degrees for inland areas.
Temperatures up to 86 to 92 degrees along the coastline.

* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San
Diego County Coastal Areas, and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Very warm temperatures are expected to
continue into the weekend and beyond.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.