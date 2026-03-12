Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued March 12 at 5:39AM PDT until March 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 1:57 PM
Published 5:39 AM

* WHAT…High temperatures from the lower to mid 80s near the coast
and lower to mid 90s for the valleys and inland Orange County
expected.

* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San
Diego County Coastal Areas, and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

National Weather Service

