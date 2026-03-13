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Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued March 13 at 10:31AM PDT until March 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 6:42 PM
Published 10:31 AM

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures in the mid to upper 80s
near the coast, up to 94 inland. For the Extreme Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 85 to 90 near the
coast, up to 105 inland.

* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San
Diego County Coastal Areas, and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the
Extreme Heat Watch, from Monday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…Early time of year and prolonged nature of this heat
event will lead to increased risk of heat illness, especially for
vulnerable populations and those without cooling systems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slightly cooler this weekend. High
temperatures next week will be 20 to potentially 30 degrees above
normal for this time of year, where record breaking heat is likely.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

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