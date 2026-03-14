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Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued March 14 at 9:07PM PDT until March 20 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
March 15, 2026 5:27 AM
Published 9:07 PM

* WHAT…Very hot conditions with temperatures 80 to 90 degrees near
the coast, near 100 to 105 inland. Hottest weather likely on
Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San
Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. Increased
heat impacts due to long-duration early season heat wave.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures for the upcoming week will
be 20 to 30 degrees above normal for this time of year, where
record breaking heat is likely.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Reduce outdoor recreation, especially each afternoon.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, take frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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