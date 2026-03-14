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Weather Alerts

Lake Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 1:08PM PDT until March 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 8:27 PM
Published 1:08 PM

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

* WHEN…From 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ Sunday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/
Monday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Northerly winds will result in 1 to 3 foot
waves on area lakes on Sunday and Monday. Winds will lull
overnight, Sunday into Monday, before picking back up again on
Monday morning.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

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