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Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued March 15 at 1:35AM PDT until March 20 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 8:57 AM
Published 1:35 AM

* WHAT…Hot conditions with temperatures 80 to 90 degrees near the
coast and 95 to 105 inland. Hottest weather likely on Thursday and
Friday.

* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San
Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. Increased
heat impacts due to long-duration early season heat wave.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures this week will be 20 to 30
degrees above normal for this time of year. Record breaking heat
is likely.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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