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Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued March 16 at 11:54AM MST until March 22 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
New
Published 11:54 AM

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern
California.

* WHEN…From 11 AM MST /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/
Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Afternoon high temperatures between 103 and
108 degrees.
An Extreme Heat Warning means that a period of very hot
temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be
taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county
officials for more details.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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