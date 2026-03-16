Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued March 16 at 9:16AM PDT until March 20 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 9:16 AM

* WHAT…Hot conditions with temperatures 80 to 90 degrees near the
coast and 95 to 102, locally up to 105 degrees inland. Overnight
lows will be in the 60s.

* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San
Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. Increased
heat impacts due to long-duration early season heat wave.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures this week will be 20 to 30
degrees above normal for this time of year. Record breaking heat
is likely. Widespread Moderate to locally Major HeatRisk is
expected.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.