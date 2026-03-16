Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Lake Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 1:28AM PDT until March 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 1:28 AM

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. For the Extreme Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 106 possible.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this
evening. For the Extreme Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning
through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft. Heat related illnesses
increase significantly during extreme heat events.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.