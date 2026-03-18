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Extreme Heat Warning issued March 18 at 1:25AM MST until March 22 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
Updated
today at 9:42 AM
Published 1:25 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Major Heat Risk. Overexposure
can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without
intervention, can lead to heat stroke.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern
California.

* WHEN…From 11 AM MST /11 AM PDT/ this morning to 8 PM MST /8 PM
PDT/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Afternoon temperatures 96 to 109 expected.
An Extreme Heat Warning means that a period of very hot
temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be
taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county
officials for more details.

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