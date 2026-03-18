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Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued March 18 at 7:53PM PDT until March 21 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
March 19, 2026 3:57 AM
Published 7:53 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98 to
106 expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight low temperatures will fall to the
low to mid-70s will reduce overnight relief from the heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

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