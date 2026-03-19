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Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued March 19 at 1:51AM PDT until March 21 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 10:12 AM
Published 1:51 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to
110 expected with the heat peaking on Friday.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight low temperatures will only fall
into the 70s and lower 80s reducing relief from the heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

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